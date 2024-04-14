This feels very, very close. Because it is.

It feels too much to bear. The senselessness of it. The horror. The utter tragedy of the attack at Westfield Bondi Junction that ended six innocent lives on an ordinary Saturday afternoon and traumatised countless more.

When something terrible happens, our instinct is often to look for reasons why it couldn’t be us. Why we are somehow immune or at least removed from that truly awful thing. I would never do that or go there. That would never be me. That could never happen to me.

It’s a form of self-protection really, an emotional buffer wrapped up in the desperate reassurance of denial. A way to distance ourselves from the brutal reality of random tragedy and the vulnerability in which we all live, all of the time.

Not this time, though.

Who could hear this news and find a way to distance themselves. We have all been in a shopping centre on a Saturday afternoon, buying groceries or activewear. Some new pyjamas for our baby. Looking at an expensive handbag. Buying a serum or some new shoes. Going for a wander.

We have all spent a normal Saturday afternoon doing normal things in our normal lives. There but for the grace of God go all of us. It feels very, very close. Because it is.

I have long referred to Westfield Bondi Junction as ‘my happy place’. Like thousands of others, it’s where I go at least once a week for distraction, for solace and for utility, usually on a Saturday afternoon. Like thousands of others, I go there to wander around and do errands, to shop for clothes and groceries. Like Ash Good and her baby did. Like Dawn Singleton. Like the three other women and one man who were murdered, like Ash. And like all the people — mostly women it seems — who were injured.