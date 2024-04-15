What's Bye Bambi? Explaining the Australian influencer and Coachella trip drama.

A fight between a micro-influencer and a Melbourne fashion label is captivating TikTok, despite both parties being relatively unknown.

The drama is dominating For You pages after a TikTok user called Yasmin, slammed clothing brand Bye Bambi for not inviting her on its brand trip to Coachella.

The up-and-coming label which describes itself as a slow fashion brand was created by Andy Short and has 58k followers on TikTok and 91k on Instagram.

The label will instantly make anyone born before the 2000s feel ancient and out of touch. From my millennial perspective, the clothes almost look like costumes with plenty of ruffles, co-sets, micro-minis, metallic fabrics and the return of the 2000s fluffy Ugg boot.

What is the real story behind the Bye Bambi TikTok drama?

In November Bye Bambi celebrated its fifth year in business and asked TikTok user Yasmin to be the face of its birthday campaign.

While Yasmin has a relatively small Instagram following of 17k, she has more than double Bye Bambi’s followers on TikTok, with an invested community of 135k people for the label to tap into.

As the face of the birthday campaign, Yasmin alleges, she took part in a 10-hour photoshoot, promoted Bye Bambi’s products across her social channels and hosted the brand’s pink carpet event – all in exchange for a voucher.

So, when it was announced Bye Bambi would be holding a pop-up store in LA and taking influencers on an all-expenses paid trip to Coachella, Yasmin assumed she’d get the call-up.