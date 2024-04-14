Dawn Singleton should have been getting married this year.

Dawn Singleton has been identified as one of the victims of Saturday's attack at Westfield Bondi Junction. She was just 25.

The eldest daughter of Australian business man, John Singleton, and lawyer, Julie Martin, was at the shopping centre on Saturday afternoon April 13, when an armed man — who has now been identified as a 40-year-old Queensland man — began attacking shoppers, seemingly at random.

Dawn should have been getting married this year.

The 25-year-old was reportedly set to marry her high school sweetheart, NSW Police officer Ash Wildey, whom she had been dating since 2014, in the coming months.

"They've been together forever," a source told Mamamia.

He had proposed to her in Rome, Italy, in 2022.

After graduating from Kambala Girls' School in 2016, Dawn studied communications at the University of Technology Sydney.

She was an e-commerce assistant at White Fox Boutique with a bright future ahead.

"Dawnie was such a beautiful girl," one friend wrote in a tribute on Facebook. "Funny, full of life and always up for a joke. These sorts of things should never happen.

"Love you forever... you touched so many lives."

Dawn is one of five women, and six victims in total, to be fatally stabbed in Saturday's Bondi Junction attack.

She is the 24th of 27 Australian women killed this year.

