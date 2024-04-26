This is what you wear to your wedding when you're worth $30 million.

Alex Cooper, host of popular podcast Call Her Daddy, has tied the knot with producer Matt Kaplan in an intimate ceremony in Mexico and the photos have to be seen to be believed.

After expressing her uncertainty around marriage, Cooper found herself falling for Matt during a Zoom call in 2020, and later, joyfully accepted his proposal.

For someone who thought marriage wasn't on the cards for her, Cooper organised an impressive wedding.

The couple wed on April 6 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, wrapping up a three-day celebration. Cooper's brother, Grant, officiated the ceremony and the couple exchanged personalised vows.

"We wanted to choose a destination that was private, romantic, and felt like a vacation for not only us but all of our guests," the podcast host told Vogue.