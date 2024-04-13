A 38-year-old mother has reportedly died after being stabbed in the Westfield Bondi Junction attack.

The sixth innocent life to be lost from the Bondi Junction Westfield attack is reportedly the mother of a nine-month-old baby, both of whom were stabbed by the perpetrator, according to The Guardian. Nine News and Seven News had also made the same reports.

The mother was just 38 years old. Her nine-month-old child is still receiving treatment for stab wounds at Sydney's Children's Hospital. Police confirmed the baby has undergone surgery.

At a police press conference tonight, it was confirmed that four women and one male died at the scene, and one female died in hospital from her injuries.

Karen Webb, Commissioner of the New South Wales Police Force, said police believe they know who the perpetrator is, saying investigators don't believe the attack is terrorism or ideology related. Commissioner Webb said the male perpetrator was known to law enforcement.

"Later this evening we became aware of who we believe the offender is. We believe he is a 40-year-old man. However, we are waiting to formally identify him and we cannot speculate about his identity. There is no ongoing risk and we are dealing with one person who is now deceased," she said.

"It's awful and really the other point I want to make is the police officer who attended is enormously courageous. I spoke to them [the police officers who attended the scene] this afternoon when they returned to the station. But also the shopkeepers and people in the centre who showed enormous bravery and courage."

Two eyewitnesses spoke to 9News at the scene following the incident, saying they had helped the mother and her child. They were gravely concerned for the mother's health, given the amount of blood she had lost at the scene.