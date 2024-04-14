Yixuan Cheng was supposed to be experiencing a new country.

The sixth victim of Saturday's Westfield Bondi Junction attack has been named as Yixuan Cheng.
Nine News reports Yixuan is a Chinese national who was studying in Australia.
No further information has been released about the young woman as of yet.
Four other women were killed in the attack — Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Jade Young, 47 and Prikria Darchia, 55.
One man was also murdered, Westfield Bondi Junction security guard Faraz Tahir, 30.
The attacker, a 40-year-old, was also shot dead by a police officer who rushed to the scene.
Several people remain in hospital, including Ashlee Good's nine-month-old baby.
