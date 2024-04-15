Here is how you can help the victims of the Bondi Westfield attack.

As the shock starts to wear off from the weekend's tragedy at Bondi Westfield, it can be hard to know what to do with the emotions left behind.

Australia is a country in mourning after the senseless murders of six innocent people on Saturday afternoon.

25-year-old Dawn Singleton, Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, Yixuan Cheng, Faraz Tahir, 30, and Ashlee Good, 38, were all killed when a 40-year-old man entered the shopping centre with a knife.

Countless more shoppers still remain in hospital, including Ash's nine-month-old baby.

So as the families of those killed and injured grapple with the weekend's tragedy, what can the rest of us do to help?

You can donate to the families directly.

A number of GoFundMe's have been set up for those murdered.

Jade Young's friend has set up a fundraiser for her family, writing "Jade has a loving husband and two beautiful daughters who need support in the following weeks and months. Please help by donating whatever you can so they can have the time they need to grieve."

You can find Jade Young's GoFundMe here.

Jade Young was killed on Saturday.