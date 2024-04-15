How to talk to children of every age about the Westfield Bondi Junction attacks, according to a grief counsellor.

Following the horrific events at Bondi Westfield Bondi Junction this weekend, many parents may want help with whether to tell their children about what happened and if so, what is the best way to do that.

When events happen both in Australia, and globally, it is understandable when parents feel confused about how much we should protect our children from these events.

One very strong instinct is to completely shield them from it. When it comes to the news and social media, we are right to limit what our children see right now simply because their brains are not able to process these images in the way we can as adults.

Just like the quick-thinking and courageous dad who protected his children by physically shielding his children’s eyes with eye masks. This is a reminder to all of us that our children may see images on the news, or through social media that they won’t be able to ‘un-see’ and we should absolutely strive to protect our children from these potentially distressing images.

However, in a much broader sense the world, the media, the internet, even the playground – are too big for any parent to shield.

When disturbing events cross the boundary from news into public consciousness, they reach the consciousness of our children. They hear things, see things, and most importantly, see us and our fears. Children have fabulous radar for detecting that ‘something is wrong’ even if they’re not sure what it is – and it’s better that we provide the context to let them know what is happening, and most importantly, what, if anything, it means to them.