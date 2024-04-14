HOROSCOPES: Time to heal from the past, Aries.

Mars linking with Jupiter and Uranus is your call to action. This cosmic connection signals a personal revolution, where you finally say, "Enough!" and instigate real change. Maybe it's quitting a job that stifles you, ending a toxic relationship, or starting a fitness journey. Now's the time to dive into the unknown with courage. Being brave and bold is your new reality, Pisces, pushing you to live authentically and unapologetically.

POWER DAY Saturday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

