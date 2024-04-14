HOROSCOPES: Time to heal from the past, Aries.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning April 14. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
On Tuesday, as Mercury meets asteroid Chiron in your sign, you're invited to revisit your history. This cosmic alignment is not just about nursing old wounds but understanding them. It's a moment ripe for forgiveness, where healing begins with acknowledging past pain or trauma. Think of it as patching up an old favourite book — restoring its cover preserves it while also respecting its story.