Another Taylor Swift ‘ex’ has entered the chat, but there’s one problem.

Taylor Swift's fans are in damage control after many critics have expressed concern over how much of the singer's new album is about her rumoured situationship with divisive frontman, Matty Healy.

Many expected the double album The Tortured Poets Department to be focused on her relationship breakdown with British actor Joe Alwyn, who dated the 'Fortnite' singer for six years. But alas, based on the cryptic clues left in Swift's lyrics, it sounds like she saved her most heartbreaking and brutal lyrics for The 1975 singer.

The confusion over how much space Healy took up in Swift's new album has led a subsection of the singer's fans to create opposing theories on X that the lyrics people assumed are about Healy are actually about actor, Dylan O'Brien.

The only problem is... there is literally no evidence that Swift and O'Brien ever dated.

Dylan O'Brien, Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink at the 'All Too Well' New York premiere. Image: Getty.