In 2020, Julie Goodwin entered a mental health facility. This is what she wrote in her diary.





The following discusses mental health and suicidal ideation.

The following is an extract from Your Time Starts Now, a memoir by Julie Goodwin.

The year 2020 had always loomed large in our calendar – it was an important one for many reasons. Firstly, it would be our silver wedding anniversary. It was also the year both Mick and I turned fifty, that Joe turned twenty-five, and Mum turned seventy-five. Lots of significant celebrations. Being in a mental hospital wasn’t on my bingo card. Neither was a global pandemic. 2020 turned out to be about the sh*ttiest year in my whole life, and I don’t think I am alone in that assessment.

Entering the mental health unit was surreal. It was so far outside what I ever expected to happen in my life. My preconceptions of what it was like inside a mental hospital had mostly been formed by watching movies like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. I hadn’t thought for a second about what it might be like to be in that position myself – it just didn’t apply to me. Until all at once, it did apply to me, and here I was.

At first, I was not expected to join the others in the dining room or to attend the group therapy sessions. I’m not sure if they gave everyone this leeway when they were becoming acclimatised to their new surroundings, or if it was because I had a recognisable face. After a few days, though, the flexibility was removed, and I had to face people at mealtimes. We were required to check in to a short session after breakfast, which involved telling everyone how we felt that morning. It was never an overly joyful session – none of us was in hospital because our lives were going exactly to plan.