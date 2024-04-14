Pikria Darchia should have got to see her sons again.

Pikria Darchia has been identified as one of the victims of Saturday's attack at Westfield Bondi Junction.

The 55-year-old artist from Georgia in Eastern Europe lost her life after being fatally wounded by an armed man who has now been identified as 40-year-old Queensland man Joel Cauchi.



According to the Sydney Morning Herald, she has two sons. It is unclear why she is in Sydney and how long she has been here.

So far, four other victims have been named including security guard Faraz Tahir, architect and mother-of-two Jade Young, 25-year-old Dawn Singleton and 38-year-old new mum Ashlee Good.

Police also shared four photos that Pikria's family had requested be used in reporting.

At least 12 others — including nine women — were hospitalised after suffering stab wounds in the attack, although some had been discharged by Sunday afternoon.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said it might take some time before all victims could be formally identified due to their loved ones being overseas.

Part of the investigation will involve looking at the possibility Cauchi was deliberately targeting women in his attack, Webb said.



More to come.

