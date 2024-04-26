Jessica Gunning has always played the 'comic relief character'. Then she was offered Martha.

In the two weeks since the limited series Baby Reindeer hit Netflix, it has totally and unequivocally placed the world in a chokehold. It arrived with little fanfare but as it quickly found an audience, we all became transfixed by this gut-punch story which is based on true life events.

When it comes to what makes for a successful TV show, often it's hard to pinpoint exactly what the secret sauce is. It could just be kismet (you know, hitting the public at just the right time) — but for Baby Reindeer, there are two things that make it one of the best shows we've seen in recent history.

Watch: Baby Reindeer official trailer. Story continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Firstly, it's hard not to go past the fact that this series is based on the very real events that took place in comedian Richard Gadd's life. Like many banging scripted shows, the source material of real life will often make for a pretty compelling story. His encounter with a stalker and the abuse he suffered at the hands of a mentor has made for a haunting watch.

Secondly, Baby Reindeer has just been so bloody well cast. From Gadd playing a version of himself (in what must have been no easy feat) as Donny Dunn to breakout star Nava Mau (playing Teri), this chorus of talented actors has given the series the heart, soul, pain and depth needed to pull off such delicate subject matters.