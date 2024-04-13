Everything we know so far from the Bondi Junction Westfield attack.

There are multiple casualties following an attack at Bondi Junction's Westfield shopping centre in Sydney.

Police held a press conference this afternoon and confirmed there are five victims who have lost their lives.

Multiple people were stabbed in the attack, emergency services called to Westfield Bondi Junction about 3:40pm on Saturday. Paramedics were treating patients at the scene, and police declared the situation a critical incident. There are multiple people who are in a serious and/or critical condition in hospital.

NSW Ambulance says eight people have been taken to hospital with stab wounds, including a nine-month-old baby. The baby has been taken to Sydney's Children's Hospital.

Police confirmed there was one alleged offender, and that he was fatally shot at the scene. A female police officer had confronted the offender who moved to level five as she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him. He raised the knife at her and she discharged a firearm. In the press conference, police said they feel confident there were no further alleged offenders.

"This person has acted alone. We are content there is no continuing threat. We are making attempt to identify the offender in this matter," police said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has released a statement via Twitter, saying he has been briefed by Australian Federal Police on the matter.