So this was an attack on women.

As news broke over the weekend of a mass stabbing event at Westfield Bondi Junction, at first we had only numbers. Six innocent lives stolen by a man with a knife.
As the hours passed the identities of those murdered on Saturday afternoon started to filter through, and there was one similarity that was hard to ignore; they were almost all women.
The first story we heard was that of Ash Good, the 38-year-old new mum who thrust her stabbed nine-month-old daughter into the hands of strangers as she tried to grapple with her own injuries. She died soon after in hospital.