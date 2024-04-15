So this was an attack on women.

"It's obvious to me, it's obvious to detectives that seems to be an area of interest that the offender focused on women and avoided the men," said Commissioner Webb. "The videos speak for themselves, don't they?"

So this is an attack on women. Again. Another attack on women.

We lose women every week to male violence in Australia. As a publication we've been screaming at those in charge for more than a decade about the glaring epidemic in front of us — women are dying in enormous numbers year after year.

Most of the time, the deaths are quieter. They're considered 'domestic'. Women killed behind closed doors by a former or current partner. But when the murders of these women reach the headlines it's reported that the men responsible have been the subject of numerous AVOS, or have a history with police — a history of abuse. Those in charge say they're listening, they're changing, they're pouring money into services to help, but really, nothing is changing. We report a new death every week.

But this was different. What happened at Westfield Bondi Junction over the weekend was a loud, terrifying attack on mainly women in front of an audience of thousands. This was an act of horror no one can ignore — it's the kind of brazen 'stranger' violence that re-shapes the psyche of a city. Of a country.