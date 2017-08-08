A woman was told to 'take the morning-after pill' by her alleged rapist, Brisbane court hears.

Warning: This article contains information about sexual assault which may be distressing for some readers.

An intoxicated woman sexually assaulted by a man before being raped by her friend during a night out was told to take contraception the day after she was attacked, a court has heard.

The young woman had drunk four shots of tequila and a can of pre-mixed vodka, and smoked some cannabis with Abdulahi Omar Mohammed and Ibrahim Sulejmanovic, and after a hazy evening in April 2015 she was taken to the bedroom of a Windsor home.

“She was sexually assaulted by Mohammed and raped by Sulejmanovic,” crown prosecutor Jennifer O’Brief told the Brisbane District Court jury as she opened her case on Monday.

Following the alleged rape the woman was put into a taxi and driven in tears to her ex-boyfriend’s home, the court heard.

The next day she was texted by Sulejmanovic, Ms O’Brien told the jury.

"Hi ya, I think we both got a little bit out of control last night and last I remember was walking you to the taxi, hope you got home safe," the accused rapist texted, the court heard.

"Also since we were both highly intoxicated I think it's best for you to take the morning-after pill, just to be safe."