A beef only diet and a world-famous father: The unusual life of Mikhaila Peterson.

Mikhaila Peterson lives on a diet of beef, salt and water.

She claims the 'Lion Diet' cured her of several illnesses and conditions and with 247,000 followers on Instagram the 28-year-old is a popular Canadian blogger, influencer, Youtuber and podcaster who makes a living spruiking her unusual lifestyle.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Her father, Dr Jordan Peterson, is also well known for his power to influence. He fills entire auditoriums with mainly young men, who follow his theories on life religiously.

Watch: Mikhalia giving un update on her dad in February.



Video via Jordan B Peterson/Youtube.

The clinical psychologist and a professor of psychology was described in early 2018 as "the most influential public intellectual in the Western world right now," with his bestselling book 12 Rules For Life selling more than three million copies – a figure just about unheard of in publishing.

On the one hand, he preaches personal responsibility and seeks to empower ordinary people to do and be better. On the other, he erases the importance of class structures, advocates against political correctness, and, in 2016, famously refused to use gender-neutral pronouns. He's critical of feminism and the notion of white privilege, and is oftentimes seen as an alt-right figure, even if that isn't where he sees himself.

But his eldest child Mikhaila is fast amassing her own loyal following, while also making headlines most recently for being in charge of her famous father's health treatment plan.

Here's everything we know about her.

Foster siblings and a hyponobirth at 24: Mikhaila's life so far.

Dr Jordan Peterson and wife Tammy Peterson met when they were children, and grew up together in Alberta, Canada, before getting married in 1989.

They had two children together, Mikhaila, 28, and Julian, 24.