What to tell your friends when they say Kamala Harris will never win the election.

You've seen the discourse online: that it's unheard of for a President to drop out of an election race 107 days before voting day.

That Kamala Harris has an impossible mountain to climb to stand a chance against Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has been campaigning for it since 2022.

Then there are the 'firsts' she'll create if elected: the first female president, the first Black female president, and the first president of South Asian descent. That progress breaks barriers, barriers that undoubtedly and ashamedly, some of the less equality-minded American voters would rather reinforce.

Some Republicans are already using these 'firsts' in a smear campaign, calling her the 'DEI candidate'. DEI stands for 'Diversity, Equality and Inclusion' and the implication is that Harris isn't there for her political prowess but for the tick box of representation. As we know, that is a completely inaccurate and frankly, racist swipe.

Then there's the fact that Biden, in colloquial terms, 'hid' Harris. She wasn't given major portfolios that make Vice Presidents successful, instead tasked with political minefields such as addressing the root causes of illegal migration and tackling Republican efforts to curb voting rights. The BBC called these, "assignments that range from the intractable to virtually insoluble," and they didn't help her public standing.

You've probably heard the above and pondered: I might align with Harris' viewpoints, but the American people won't.