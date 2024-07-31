Two new women are being used in Trump’s campaign. They have one case to make.

Paul Mescal may still be oiling up for the Gladiator 2 press circuit, but last month's Republican National Convention set the scene for his forthcoming blockbuster perfectly. For four days in July, Donald Trump was the emperor of Milwaukee, presiding over an increasingly garrulous set of performances which ranged from Kid Rock replacing the lyrics in his song American Bad Ass with swing states to wrestler Hulk Hogan ripping off his t-shirt, declaring "Let Trumpamania run wild", and literally crowning the 41st President of the United States — who no one has ever spotted doing anything close to vigorous exercise — a "gladiator".

But amid such sober debates about monetary policy and the future of NATO in a multipolar world, it was women who made the biggest impression. They weren't the loudest in the room; obviously, that honour of course belongs to Hogan, whose real name I recently learned is Terry Bollea. But with both daughter Ivanka and wife Melania Trump foregoing the chance to speak at the event they have both addressed in years prior, it was left to Trump's daughter-in-law and soon-to-be daughter-in-law to make the case for Donald Trump not only as a politician but as a human being. A family man.

Lara Trump, who is married to less-favoured son Eric Trump but who is clearly the more politically ambitious of the two daughters marrying into the clan, must have missed that particular memo. The 20-minute address, which culminated with a raising of her fist as the crowd shouted "fight", echoed Trump's now-iconic stance after the assassination attempt on his life — and also the insurrectionists who attempted to overthrow the 2020 election results on January 6 of 2021.

