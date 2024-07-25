Is Kamala Harris post-cringe?

Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States and the vibe shift across the US (and even Australia) is palpable. "There’s never been a more magical time than now," messaged a friend in Washington, DC this week. Others declared themselves "exhilarated," "hopeful," and "excited." Of her social feeds, a colleague observed "it suddenly went from nothing or 'most depressing election ever' to 'YASSS QUEEN' overnight."

As your American explainer, let me say that part of this giddiness stems from sheer relief. No one has to watch Donald Trump and Joe Biden argue about their golf game again. Liberals can stop holding their breath whenever they see 81-year-old Biden negotiate a set of stairs. And the hangovers from the uniquely dystopian 2016 and 2020 election cycles feel finally sweated out. Harris is the big bottle of blue Powerade everyone needed.

So there are rational reasons a lot of Americans feel good right now. But the reaction from the States is also a little bit surprising, because last time Kamala Harris ran for office — back in the pre-pandemic days of 2019 — her campaign was a flop. She was a California prosecutor running at a time when the police and law enforcement generally was reckoning with its racist and often violent record. Born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, Harris’s life story was compelling, and her professional achievements in court and as a state politician were immense. Still, members of her own party found her patter unconvincing, and she dropped out of the presidential race early.