When Anthony Albanese was 14, he learnt his mum had lied about his father's death.

As a teen, Anthony Albanese sat down with his mother for dinner.

It was just the two of them, as it always had been. Albanese’s father had died in a car crash before he was born.

Or at least, that’s what he thought until that dinner. His mother told him his father was most likely alive and living in Italy.

She had met him overseas and fallen pregnant – that part of the story he’d known his whole life was true, but Albanese’s father was engaged to an Italian woman and had stayed with her. He’d never come to Australia.

More than four decades on from that fateful conversation, Anthony Albanese stood in front of the nation and said he believed he was the best choice to be the new Australian Labor Party leader, following the party’s shock 2019 election loss and Bill Shorten’s resignation.

His politics, his attitudes, his strong belief in equality and the importance of Medicare, all come down to having been brought up by a strong, single mother, he said.

Albanese (universally known as Albo) confirmed on Sunday he will contest the Labor leadership. Shadow treasurer Chris Bowen, from the Labor right, has also announced he will run. There is speculation Labor MP Jim Chalmers, who also hails from the right, is weighing up his options. Labor deputy Tanya Plibersek has confirmed she will not run.

I have just announced my candidacy for Leader of the Australian Labor Party: https://t.co/VPMwanjGAt — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 19, 2019

Albanese, who won the grassroots vote in 2013’s leadership vote but did not succeed in getting enough caucus support to beat Shorten, told ABC’s 7:30 on Monday his background and experience makes him the right man for the job.