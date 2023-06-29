ICAC has found Gladys Berejiklian acted corruptly while in office. Here's what happens to her now.

In September 2021, when COVID-19 was still wreaking havoc on her state, Gladys Berejiklian resigned as NSW Premier.

It was a bombshell announcement that shocked many. But for others, they believed Berejiklian was on borrowed time in the top job.

As for why, it all came down to a certain statement issued by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) that same week she resigned. The watchdog had announced it was conducting an investigation into whether Berejiklian was in a position of "conflict between her public duties and private interest".

It had emerged that this "conflict of interest" was related to a secret relationship she had been in with disgraced former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire.

In the almost two years since, we've seen an ICAC inquiry, countless media reports, opinion pieces, public commentary and more surrounding the former Premier.

Today, the official ICAC report has been handed down. And in major news, it has confirmed there are "serious corrupt findings" against both Maguire and Berejiklian.

Watch: a look back at the moment Gladys Berejiklian resigned as NSW Premier. Post continues below.



Video via ABC.

Here's everything we know.

What did the ICAC look into regarding Gladys Berejiklian?

ICAC is an independent body that investigates allegations of corruption in the NSW public sector.