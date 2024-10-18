A brutally honest review of Anthony Albanese's $4 million beachside mansion.

Our dear PM Anthony Albanese has been smashing glass ceilings to show us that yes, even the little guy can one day buy a $4 million beachside mansion… How kind of him.

Now, there's been a lot of huffing and puffing from both sides of the political fence on whether or not him buying this house makes sense with the upcoming election (it doesn't).

However, I'm not here to talk about politics. I'm here to talk about real estate. And let me tell you… this estate is giving real.

As a professional mansion perv, I can't help myself from staring into the homes of the 10% wondering what their lives are like and what my life would've been like if I were them.

It's a rare occasion that a rich person will allow you to look into their houses (usually because their blinds are closed, because they're most likely to be at another one of their 10 residences).

This is why realestate.com.au has become my best friend. I can look into the homes of the upper class in a perfectly ethical manor (kinda).