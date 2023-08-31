EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Albanese told us what the Indigenous Voice to Parliament can and can’t do.

The discourse around the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has become complex in recent months. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese insists it is a straightforward idea.

"It's one that firstly comes from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people themselves after literally hundreds of meetings and consultation, in many years leading up to the Uluru statement in 2017," he said on Mamamia's The Quicky this week.

"And it's a simple proposition. It's a proposition of recognising First Nations people in our founding document, our Constitution.

"The form of recognition that Indigenous Australians are asking for is just a voice, an advisory body, so that government and parliament can listen to the views of Indigenous people about the matters that affect them.

"It is about doing that so that we can get better results."

Watch: What country means to Indigenous people. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Albanese urged Aussies to note that the upcoming referendum vote on October 14 isn't about politics or supporting a certain political party.

Rather it's about supporting an idea and vision to closing the gap between our First Nations people and non-Indigenous Australians.

"There has to be an advisory committee, and that advisory committee won't have a right of veto. It won't change the function of parliament or government, they'll still be the decision maker," he explained to Mamamia.

"We know that at the moment, decisions have been made from Canberra for Indigenous Australians, often with the best of intentions, but what this is about is doing things with Indigenous Australians so as to get better outcomes."