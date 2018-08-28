How the leadership spill made this mum of two $30,000.

For Gwen Blake, last week’s leadership spill gave her more than just a new prime minister.

Last week Gwen and her friend, ABC presenter Annabel Crabb, were texting about the madness that is Australian politics and came up with a meme: A canvas tote bag with the words “Ban the single use prime minister” on it.

The mother of two never intended to actually make the bags, but after tweeting the meme and seeing it go viral, she realised she’d stumbled upon something brilliant.

“I was just chatting to Annabel, and because I work in retail packaging, the single-use plastic bag is very much in my world. Politics is very much in her world. We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be quite funny to combine them somehow?’,” she told Mamamia.