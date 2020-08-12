Raised by a single mum and fighting for justice: Everything we know about Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris just made history.

She's the first Black woman and Asian American person to run on a major presidential ticket in the US, after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced her as his running mate.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

To get you up to speed: Harris believes in Medicare for all, the dismantling of systemic racism in America, the protection of marriage equality and LGBTIQ rights, abortion rights, and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

But more importantly, the 55-year-old is joining a race that's being fought beneath the backdrop of a racial reckoning and a pandemic that's brought America to its knees. A context her allies say will work to the Democrat's advantage as they attempt to topple Trump.

Harris’ ethnic, racial and cultural biography represents a unique slice of the US population that's never been represented in the White House before.

"Black women and women of colour have long been under-represented in elected office and in November we have an opportunity to change that. Let's get to work," she wrote on Twitter after the announcement was made.

"He'll build an America that lives up to our ideals," she added, on Biden.