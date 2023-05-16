In 2012, Julia Gillard opposed same-sex marriage. Now she says she got it 'incredibly wrong'.

Julia Gillard is considered one of Australia's most prominent feminist leaders, renowned for her famous speech condemning Tony Abbott and misogyny.

She broke the barriers for many women entering politics and some (but not all) of her political decisions were focused on championing progressive issues.

When it comes to the topic of legalising same-sex marriage, however, Gillard's legacy has been complicated, to say the least.

In 2012, during her time as Prime Minister of Australia, Gillard voted against a private member's bill that sought to legalise same-sex marriage. She opposed the idea, saying she believed in the "traditional" meaning of the union.

It was a position that was met with criticism from many who align with progressive politics, as well as the LGBTQIA+ community. As one commentator wrote for The Conversation, echoing the words used in her misogyny speech:

"As a gay man, I will not be lectured on discrimination by Julia Gillard."

This week, Gillard has opened up about her stance then, why it has changed, and – perhaps most importantly – why it's okay to acknowledge when you get something wrong.

Watch Julia Gillard on No Filter. Post continues below.