Laura Chalmers' dress has nothing to do with the budget.

On Tuesday night, Canberra's Parliament House was abuzz with excitement. Treasurer Jim Chalmers was gearing up to deliver the Albanese Government's third budget.

The Treasurer's wife, Laura Chalmers, was sitting in the House of Representatives watching on as her husband handed down the budget. She was joined by two of their three children, their nine-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter.

Laura is the Editor-in-Chief of The Weekend Magazine and has an extensive career history in political reporting and political staffing.

There are countless facts about Laura that are relevant and interesting. But what she was wearing on budget night, and the cost of the outfit, was the focus of far too many publications.

Watch part of Jim Chalmers' Federal Budget address. Post continues below.



Video via The Guardian.

For the sake of context, Laura was wearing a yellow dress and matching jacket from renowned Australian designer and fashion brand Carla Zampatti. The cost of said outfit is just under $1,900.

Some outlets made suggestions that Laura's outfit made the Treasurer look "out of touch with the average Australian". Others said Laura "should be forced to live on minimum wage for a month" to experience poverty.