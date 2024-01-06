Anthony Albanese announced exactly how he plans to close the gender pay gap for Australian women.

Australian businesses with unacceptable gender pay gaps are about to be exposed, as the Labor Government rolls out legislation passed last year.

The Workplace Gender Equality Amendment (Closing the Gender Pay Gap) Bill, passed in early 2023, will require organisations with more than 100 employees to publish their gender pay gaps on the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) website.

According to the government, the legislation is designed to drive transparency and action towards closing the gender pay gap and improving economic outcomes for women.

“Publishing gender pay gaps is an important step in raising awareness, and holding organisations to account where there is a gender pay gap across their organisation. And that's a big change,” said Minister for Women, Senator Katy Gallagher.

Based on current projections, closing the gender pay gap would take around 26 years. Publishing the gender pay gaps of specific organisations would not only give potential employees the opportunity to make informed choices about where they work, but would serve as an incentive for businesses to make positive changes.