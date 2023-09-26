We’re in the middle of an intense advertising blitz around The Voice. One side is clearly winning. Why?

With early voting set to open next week for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, this is a critical time for campaigners to win over voters.

If the 2022 federal election is anything to go by, Australians have developed a taste for early voting, with fewer than half of all voters actually going to a polling station on election day.

If the same voting patterns apply to the referendum, this means more than half of Australians, particularly older voters, may have cast a vote before voting day on October 14.

What’s happening in the polls?

Public polls indicate support for the “yes” campaign continues to decline, despite, as we’ve shown below, huge spending on advertising and extensive media coverage of its message.

Video via TODAY.

According to Professor Simon Jackman’s averaging of the polls, “no” currently leads “yes” by 58 per cent to 42 per cent nationally. If this lead holds, the result would be even more lopsided than the 1999 republic referendum defeat, where the nationwide vote was 55 per cent “no” to 45 per cent “yes”.

The rate of decline in support for “yes” continues to be about 0.75 of a percentage point a week. If this trend continues, the “yes” vote would sit at 39.6 per cent on October 14, 5.5 percentage points below the “yes” vote in the republic referendum.