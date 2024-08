All of a sudden, Michelle Obama's exhortation at the 2016 Democratic National Convention that "when they go low, we go high" had been superseded. It helped that Walz is rosy-cheeked and cheerful, and in fact a former teacher — clearly the cool one who addressed every kid he passed in the hallway by their last name. As an LA Times headline put it, "With a single word — 'weird' — Democrats may have found Republicans' kryptonite."

Until Walz's star turn on Morning Joe, other, much bigger names were floated for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' VP. Some jokingly called it Harris' Bachelor contest, as political realities dictated that the rose given by a woman of colour had to go to a white man. Despite their stellar credentials — former frontrunner Mark Kelley from Arizona was an astronaut; Josh Shapiro was the governor of the most important swing state in the whole election, Pennsylvania — none could compete with Walz's Big Dad Energy and his genial, "tell-it-like-it-is" energy.

Case in point? "For you" pages across social media yesterday were dominated by clips of Walz's appearance alongside Harris at their first campaign rally. Walz could have touched on his progressive record as governor, including initiatives like free breakfast and lunch for school kids, legalising marijuana, and giving parents an unprecedented 12 weeks of family leave in America. But no one really cared about that stuff. It was when Walz took on a meme about Trump's VP choice, JD Vance, that Democrats and their supporters felt electricity in the room.

Watch: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is Kamala Harris' running mate. Post continues after video.