The leaked WhatsApp thread that betrayed Julie Bishop.

Last Friday saw Julie Bishop fail to gain prime ministership after the tumultuous leadership spill that angered the nation.

According to a newly leaked WhatsApp thread shown on ABC‘s Insiders, several Liberal PMs banded together to ensure Bishop’s first round defeat.

The WhatsApp thread was titled, “friends for stability,” and included Liberal MPs Christopher Pyne, Chris Crewther, Anne Ruston, Marise Payne, Simon Birmingham, and Kelly O’Dwyer, to name a few.

Attempting to avoid Mathias Cormann’s rumoured tactic to secure Peter Dutton’s leadership success, they were all encouraged to vote for Scott Morrison, regardless of their “heart tugging [them]” to Julie.

“Cormann rumoured to be putting some WA votes behind Julie Bishop in round 1,” Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher began, writing to the WhatsApp group.

“Be aware that this is a ruse trying to get her ahead of Morrison so he drops out and his votes to Dutton.

“Despite our hearts tugging us to Julie we need to vote with our heads for Scott in round one.”

“Someone should tell Julie,” one PM responded.

“I have… Very respectfully,” Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne said.

Bishop only received 11 votes in her favour after the first round.

Now, Bishop has officially quit as Foreign Minister, and will retire from politics after the next election, after 20 years in Federal Parliament.

