Joe, what is going on?

Joe Biden is not having a good time on the world stage right now with his re-election campaign.

First there was his stumbling debate performance against Donald Trump, his 78-year-old Republican rival.

Now this week, the pressure was on Biden to shore up support in his own Democratic party, as well as reinvigorate the American public's trust in him as a leader.

He held his first solo news conference in almost eight months, and also had a speech at the NATO summit in Washington on the same day. But on both occasions, there were major gaffes that have since gone viral online.

Joe Biden's gaffe at NATO summit.

At the NATO summit in Washington on Friday, Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky as "President Putin".

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said, drawing gasps from those in the room.

"Going to beat President Putin, President Zelensky. I am so focused on beating Putin," Biden added while correcting himself.

