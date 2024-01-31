Georgie Purcell didn't deserve this. No woman does.





Victorian MP Georgie Purcell is taking a stand. And for good reason.

This week, The Animal Justice Party MP had an image of her digitally altered in a Channel Nine broadcast of the Melbourne news bulletin.

In the edited photo it appeared Purcell's breasts had been made to look larger, and her white dress had been altered to look like a midriff bearing top. The original image, published in the Bendigo Advertiser, does not show her midriff.

In fact, the edited image shows Purcell's midriff as tattoo-free, despite Purcell's stomach featuring numerous tattoos.

At the time of the photograph being taken, Purcell had been advocating to ban the practice of duck hunting.

"I endured a lot yesterday. But having my body and outfit photoshopped by a media outlet was not on my bingo card. Note the enlarged boobs and outfit to be made more revealing. Can't imagine this happening to a male MP. What gives?" Purcell wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.