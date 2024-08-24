There's one vital difference in Kamala Harris' campaign, and it's working.

In the recent history of convention speeches, Kamala Harris' remarks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago were relatively short. But they hit all the right notes.

Harris was steady, warm, clear and, at times, funny. She reaffirmed all the themes her campaign has established so quickly and thoroughly: freedom, unity and a vision for a better future.

While there were a few moments in the speech that may indicate troubles to come, for now, the Democratic Party will leave Chicago on a high. As vice presidential nominee Tim Walz put it, "It's the fourth quarter. We're down a field goal. But we're on offense and we've got the ball. We're driving down the field."

I need freedom too.

Part of the reason Democrats can feel relatively confident — though certainly not assured of victory — is because, led by Harris, they have so successfully flipped the narrative on almost all of Donald Trump's campaign strengths.

From the beginning of her campaign, Harris has reclaimed the idea of "freedom". Her campaign anthem is the Beyoncé song of the same name. Though Beyoncé herself did not appear (despite the rumours), the lyrics of the song illuminate just how much the freedom narrative has changed: "Freedom, freedom where are you? 'Cause I need freedom too." Unlike the Trump version of hyper-individualistic "freedom" that imposes on the rights of others, Harris' version of freedom is a freedom of opportunity, a freedom to, as she put it in Chicago: