"We're quite shocked at how quickly things escalated," expert Mel says and REALLY? We're shocked no one is DEAD. And that Cyclone Cyrell is not in PRISON.

Interestingly, however, we then discover that Sam won't be coming tonight and... Sir.

We have never seen anyone take so much time off a reality television show that you literally signed up for. You have no more annual leave left. You used it all for the funeral do you understand?

You're a terrible employee.

We begin with flashbacks (which can go to hell) and Ines cannot stop laughing at how funny she was when she demanded Bronson take out that eyebrow ring.

First up are Heidi and Mike and if you don't tell us precisely what happened we will never forgive you.

They keep being vague about how their relationship became "rocky" and then "went bad" and then the experts suggest we take a look back and NO ONE wants to look back at Heidi and Mike.

"What happened?" John Aiken asks, looking directly at Heidi like always.

They both break down in tears to the point where they can no longer speak and suddenly we notice a crying Mel.

ALERT. ALERT. We have a crying expert. And Trish is nodding not quite sure who either of these people are, but resentful nonetheless because they've been intefering with her usual Monday night schedule.