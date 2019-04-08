To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.
Well.
That was the best two hours of our lives thus far.
It's the final night of the experiment and Mick why the f*ck is your shirt so dirty?
The experts decide now, in the final hours, would be a good time to tell everyone about their appalling behaviour and how it's not appropriate to throw household items at one another which feels approximately eight weeks too late.
Top Comments
I think Martha forgot that she's actually 30 so only a couple of years younger & older than most of the other women!
I wish they spoke to all of the "couples".
"He then mutters under his breath that maybe if one of you women just made me a sandwich I wouldn't be so grumpy, before writing a lengthy status to his 105 Facebook friends about how the gender pay gap doesn't actually exist" - wonderful piece of writing there..........lol.
I recorded that final show - I haven't seen it all yet.
I found that even watching it in short bursts was hard work. It was peppered with ghastly stereotypes that gave the show's producers the ingredients they needed to create a show.
A "reality" show - that's if you can call scenes that "ran away with themselves" after volatile work-shopping & improvisation "reality" .
Would I audition for a show like that ? No way.
People invest so much of themselves in reality shows.
The best example of this might be America's "The Apprentice" starring an enhanced version of Donald Trump.
"Donald" was created by the show's writers & producers and it convinced some fans so much that HEY, - they voted him into The White House !
They bought what the brilliant Carl Sagan referred to all those years ago as "The bamboozle".
Maybe "Bamboozle" might be the title of the next hit reality show...........lol.