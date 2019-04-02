To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

No. No, no, no, no, NO.

… No.

This is not what we... want.

It has only just occurred to us that we're about to watch an ENTIRE EPISODE OF TELEVISION DEDICATED TO HEIDI AND MIKE AND WE DON'T WANT IT. TAKE IT AWAY.

You see, it would seem that somewhere along the way there's been a miscommunication.

Channel Nine, bless them, appear to be under the impression that we are at all invested in Heidi and Mike's relationship.

But we're... not. We are invested in Cyrell and her fruit bowls and her brother Ivan who missed an undefended lay up. Do you understand?

But here we are with Mike and Heidi talking about their fight last night and THEY ARE LIKE THE COUPLE YOU'VE CHOSEN NOT TO HANG OUT WITH ANYMORE BECAUSE THEY ARE SO ANNOYING.