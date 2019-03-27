To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

It’s week 47 of the ‘experiment’ and everyone needs to go back to work. You’re a burden on the economy. Including you John Aiken.

Everyone’s tired. And irritable.

The narrator tells us that Ning and Mark's relationship is "slowly evaporating" after they didn't have sexual intercourse in their dilapidated tree house in the Blue Mountains.

Mark feels rejected because Ning has tried to leave him twice at the commitment ceremonies and no offence but get over it.

But Ning does what all of us do when shit around us is falling apart. She starts shitting on other people's shit and, yes, we very much approve.

Her target is obviously Dan and Jess.

"It's not called Husband Swap or Wife Swap it's called Married at First Sight," she says, and pause.

Wife Swap was a great show.

Continue.

Dan and Jess' presence on this show is now exclusively accompanied by Exorcist music, which works particularly well with Jess' frankly demonic smiling.