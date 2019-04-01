To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Look. We’re mad.

How did no one foresee the obvious issue between Martha and Michael earlier?

They live in different states and neither want to move and THIS HAPPENS EVERY YEAR WILL JOHN AIKEN EVER LEARN?

(No)

No one should have to be sacrificing their entire family/friends/career. It’s unnecessary. You can do all the fkn ‘science’ you like in your white coats with expert Trish yelling the word “PHEROMONES” but if you separate people a cheeky NINE HOUR DRIVE away from each other then there will be problems. And now we all have to deal with them. On a Monday night.

Over in Ning and Mark's apartment, Ning is looking particularly sorry. For everything.

She thinks she probably should have been nicer to Mark and not have tried to leave (twice) and made fun of him about only owning one cup etc.

But then Mark starts singing a song jovially and she yells, "OK PLEASE STOP," and this is why there's tension in your relationship.

Both couples head home for the week to think about their final decision.

Ning finds that she misses Mark's banter and by 'banter' she means when he says something, and then she yells "SHUT UP MARK," before pushing him away from her. Physically.