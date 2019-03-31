To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

We open with at least seven minutes of flashbacks and excuse us we’d like to file a formal complaint.

The problem is this:

We already seen't it.

There is simply no detail over the last three months that anyone has missed... do you understand?

Every night at 7.30pm (7pm on Sundays, obviously), we have diligently sat in front of our television screens, in silence, and felt our collective IQ lower by the hour.

The flashbacks are a waste of everyone's time. We were there. Always.

Luckily, we run out of flashback opportunities with Dan and Jess fairly quickly, given they've only been together for five business days.

Instead, we see them waking up in bed together the morning after the dinner party, where Dan is feeling a little uncomfortable about the time Jess nearly glassed a guy last night.