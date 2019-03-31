To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.
We open with at least seven minutes of flashbacks and excuse us we’d like to file a formal complaint.
The problem is this:
We already seen't it.
There is simply no detail over the last three months that anyone has missed... do you understand?
Every night at 7.30pm (7pm on Sundays, obviously), we have diligently sat in front of our television screens, in silence, and felt our collective IQ lower by the hour.
The flashbacks are a waste of everyone's time. We were there. Always.
Luckily, we run out of flashback opportunities with Dan and Jess fairly quickly, given they've only been together for five business days.
Instead, we see them waking up in bed together the morning after the dinner party, where Dan is feeling a little uncomfortable about the time Jess nearly glassed a guy last night.
Top Comments
I have never seen a more beautiful expression of real love, not flighty giddy romantic lust but a deep soulful connection mixed with incredible connection in my long life and that includes all the movies I have seen! They both will have to fall down to earth but they are mature and grounded and friends they will get through it . Can see them in fifty years surrounded by grandkids looking at each other with a twinkle in their eyes. Wish them the best.
What a lovely comment! Oh, I truly hope they get to be surrounded by their grandkids like you said! I am wishing them all the best too.