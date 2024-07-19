The sexiest moment from Twisters was cut. Now the scene has found its way online.

This year, big movies are back in a big way. And the biggest of them all so far has to be Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones's new epic, Twisters.

I adore this movie so much but it must be said: Twisters was almost the perfect tornado rom-com until it failed to stick the landing.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. What is this movie about? Well, twisters... duh!

More specifically, Daisy plays gutsy retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist, Kate, who ventures to Oklahoma to investigate the intensity of tornados decimating towns across the state.

While she's there, Kate crosses paths with a tornado-chaser celebrity (not kidding) named Tyler (Glen, naturally), and of course, an enemies-to-lovers storyline unfolds... all while they're trying to not like, die.

So like I said, it's a tornado rom-com. Oh by the way, this article will cover some spoilers from Twisters so if you haven't watched and are averse to spoilers, avoid reading further.

Watch the trailer for Twisters. Post continues after video.