From a Hollywood actor to a Survivor winner: What the cast of Looking for Alibrandi are doing now.

If you grew up in the 90’s there’s a good chance you were among the thousands of young women who watched (and then rewatched) the cult coming-of-age film Looking for Alibrandi.

The 2000 film, an adaption of Melina Marchetta’s popular book of the same name, follows the teenage struggles of Josephine “Josie” Alibrandi as she deals with the unexpected return of her long-lost father, her difficult relationship with her single mother and of course, teenage boy drama.

Looking for Alibrandi not only impacted a generation of women, but it also helped launch the career of much-loved Aussie actress and recent Australian Survivor winner, Pia Miranda.

Now 20 years on from the film’s release, the four lead actors, Anthony LaPaglia, Greta Scacchi, Pia Miranda and Kick Gurry, have reunited over video call for an interview with Stellar Magazine.

While a lot has happened in the actor’s lives since, the film is something neither of them will forget anytime soon.

“A lot of the people who come up to me now say, ‘That film changed my life.’ Young Italian and Greek girls especially say, ‘That was the first time I saw myself on screen, the first time I felt like I ever existed in the world.’ And that’s universal. It doesn’t matter how [many] generations go by. That will always resonate,” Pia told the rest of the cast during the interview.