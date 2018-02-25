Where are they now? The kids from The O.C.

It’s been 11 years since Ryan Atwood first rolled into The O.C and spotted Marissa Cooper standing out the front of her parents McMansion.

What followed was four seasons of angsty teen romance, Death Cab for Cutie soundtracks, and well, ridiculous storylines.

Then it was all over.

Since the show wrapped up, the cast has gone on to do some pretty weird and wonderful things.

Here’s what all your favourite Orange County kids are up to now:

Ben McKenzie/Ryan Atwood

McKenzie played Ryan Atwood, the bad boy of The O.C.

Since leaving the show McKenzie has gone on to star in a bunch of TV shows and movies.

Most recently he’s taken on the lead role in Gotham, a TV series you can watch on Netflix in Australia.

McKenzie has also married his Gotham co-star, Morena Baccarin and they have a daughter together named Frances.

Mischa Barton/Marissa Cooper