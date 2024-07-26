The best TV shows and movies to watch in July 2024.

Like me, you might be guilty of watching the same few comfort shows on repeat. What can I say? I love Gilmore Girls and Superstore, and I'm okay with being able to quote every single scene to a perfect, award-winning standard.

But, let's be honest, there's more to life—and by life, I mean streaming—than being stuck in a rut. If you need inspiration for what to watch this weekend, look no further.

We've got a running list of all the latest shows and movies everyone will be loving, as recommended by Mamamia's entertainment experts.

After recommending all the best movies to see in the cinema last weekend, we've returned this week to recommend three brand new shows you absolutely need to stream. Happy watching!

Supacell

Supacell is a gripping new drama. Image: Netflix.