500 Days of Summer came out 15 years ago. Everyone’s opinion on it is wrong.

It’s been 15 years, or 5,478 days, since 500 Days of Summer debuted in movie theatres worldwide.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary, its leading lady Zooey Deschanel shared a dedication to the film, as she wrote: "Everything about making it and putting it out into the world felt like magic to me."

500 Days of Summer had all the tropes of a naughties-era rom-com, but with an ironic, hipster twist. There was a killer soundtrack, a meet-cute between a boy and girl and a leading lady with an enviable haircut, but underpinning it all was the failed relationship between Summer and Tom.

And I will staunchly defend it as the best rom-com, or well… anti-rom-com, that came out of the 2000s.

I’d even go as far to say that watching it 15 years later, the film feels even more relevant, but not because it watches like a love letter to indie hipster culture, but because it’s one of the more accurate representations of what it’s actually like dating in your early-20s, when self-obsession outweighs self-awareness.