We grew up with Jay Laga'aia on TV. His daughter will be a Disney princess for a new generation.

It's a good day to be a Moana fan (guilty!).

The trailer for the Grammy-award winning Disney animation sequel, Moana 2, has just dropped.

Moana was first introduced to us in 2016, where we saw Moana (played by Auliʻi Cravalho), a young girl living on the Polynesian island of Motunui, set sail on a journey to find the stolen heart.

She was to return it to the goddess of nature, Te Fiti, with Demigod Maui (played by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson).

In the upcoming sequel, which is due to hit our screens later this year, we see Moana receive a calling from her ancestors. It results in her embarking on yet another journey across the oceans. Both Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be reprising their roles.

Watch: Moana 2 teaser trailer. Post continues below.



Video via Walt Disney Animation Studios.

But wait... it gets better.

Moana 2 isn't the only new film that we're getting.

Disney has announced that there will be a live-action remake of the original animated film, which is set to be released in 2026.