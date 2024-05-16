'The one line from The Idea Of You that changed how I feel about aging.’

If you've watched the new romantic drama The Idea Of You, there are a couple of key players from the film you'd be able to call out without a moment's hesitation.

The slightly ill-fitting navy blue singlet draped over Nicholas Galitzine's boy band dreamboat Hayes Campbell during his first musical performance.

The unattainable messy yet chic fringe that hangs over the beautiful face of Anne Hathaway's character Solène, the only thing we envy more than her romance with a young man willing to help her clean out a fridge.

And perhaps the BLT Solène dreamily orders from room service after she and Hayes have sex for the first time in his New York hotel room, an encounter with so much build-up that an orgasm arrived in no less than one minute after she entered his room.

But if I had to add one more standout element from the film to that list, I would say the character of Nancy played by Grace Junot.

You'd be forgiven in this moment for wondering who this Nancy person is, and pondering if she's the August Moon manager who offered to dress Hayes moments after his chance meeting with a sexy single mum in his trailer. Or possibly one of the women who thirstily tracks down Solène at her daughter's summer camp after her scandalous relationship becomes public knowledge.

The appearance of Nancy is tucked away in a scene after single mum and art gallery owner Solène has a chance meeting with Hayes, one of the biggest musicians in the world, at Coachella that ends with him serenading her on stage. Solène, who was chaperoning her teen daughter and friends at the event, returns to the home she once shared with her cheating ex-husband where her friends throw her a small party to celebrate her 40th birthday.