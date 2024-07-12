Who was the Night Stalker? The real-life serial killer who inspired MaXXXine.

In the 1980s, a serial killer wreaked havoc on the quiet suburbs of Los Angeles. In the dead of the night, he would sneak into homes and commit horrific crimes before brutally murdering innocent victims and leaving satanic symbols at the crime scene.

It didn't take long for these chilling serial murders to spread fear throughout the American West Coast city with many dubbing the perpetrator behind the crimes 'Night Stalker'.

If you're a true crime buff, chances are you tuned into Netflix's 2021 docuseries, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, which gave a frightening inside look at the series of events that took place in 1985.

Now, the case has been given the Hollywood treatment of sorts with the Night Stalker forming part of the plotline in the 2024 film, MaXXXine.

What is MaXXXine about?

MaXXXine is the highly anticipated third instalment in Ti West's X trilogy, following the critically acclaimed films X (2022) and Pearl (2022).

Set in 1985 Los Angeles, the movie follows Maxine Minx (played by Mia Goth), an aspiring actress with a background in adult films who is determined to achieve stardom in Hollywood. However, as a mysterious killer begins targeting starlets in the city, a bloody trail threatens to expose Maxine's dark past.

While never directly mentioned by name, these killings are attributed to the real-life serial killer Richard Ramirez, infamously known as the Night Stalker.

Watch the trailer here.