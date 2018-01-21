Where are they now? The cast of Dawson's Creek.

It’s been 20 years since Joey first climbed in Dawson’s bedroom window in high waist jeans and a roll neck jumper.

What followed was five years of problematic storylines, emotional cliffhangers, and lots of close-ups of Dawson crying.

Since then its stars have gone on to live the kind of turbulent and fabulous lives even a teen drama scriptwriter couldn’t dream up.

There’s been a brief encounter with a cult, the tragic death of an ex taken way too young, and the most unlikely TV comeback.

Here’s what the kids from Dawson’s Creek have been up to in the last two decades:

James Van Der Beek AKA Dawson Leery

For a long time after Dawson's Creek things were quiet for the Beek.

But then he landed some guest roles on How I Met Your Mother and a Kesha music video and everyone remembered the legend that was Dawson Leery.

He then out Van Der Beek-ed himself, landing a role playing himself in the much underrated sitcom Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23, which made for bloody glorious TV.

These days, he's playing Diplo in the Vice series What Would Diplo Do?

(Don't Trust the B is on Netflix now FYI.)

Katie Holmes AKA Joey Potter