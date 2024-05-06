How The Idea of You movie changes the book's controversial ending.

And it's not hard to see why. Not only is it a fun watch (a fake Coachella performance, European holiday montages, high fashion) but it also speaks to some themes much deeper than the boy band fan-fiction trope that has been following this film since the project was announced.

After watching the film you realise what a great job it has done in normalising conversations around age gaps between men and women (particularly when the woman is older), as well as opening up a space where we let females over a certain age have a fun, flirty romance.

When a movie has such an impact that it opens up dialogue in the community about these important topics, you know it has reached the right audience. And much of that success comes down to some pretty great source material from writer Robinne Lee who was the original author of the novel that inspired the film.

How does The Idea Of You movie differ from the book?

If you were a fan of the book long before the movie came out, you may have picked up on some key differences between the page and the screen dramatisation. One major switch up from the novel shows a more optimistic ending with Solène and Hayes relationship.

In the book, author Lee wrote an ending which saw Solène and Hayes end their romance to part ways for good. The reason they breakup is because their very publicised relationship begins to cause issues for her teenage daughter at school and her art gallery business. It's a rather tearful end to their relationship as Hayes ends up moving on after multiple attempts at a reconciliation and Solène is left heartbroken forevermore.