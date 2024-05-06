How The Idea of You movie changes the book's controversial ending.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead.
What did you get up to this past weekend?
The only correct answer is: I curled up on the couch and watched Amazon Prime's new rom-com The Idea Of You.
Now that we've established we're all August Moon stans and Solène/Hayes truthers let's gather around and start unpacking every single detail pertaining to the hit film.
Stars of The Idea Of You, Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine have been popping up everywhere, which gives us a pretty good indication that this romp about a 40-year-old single mum who falls in love with a 24-year-old world famous boy band member, has really struck a chord with the public.